A NEW service supporting children and adults across Wales living with autism has been launched.

As part of the Welsh Government’s revised Autistic Spectrum Disorder Strategic Action Plan £6m is being invested over the next three years into creating stronger links between existing services, developing new support teams and improving training for care workers.

Wales’ health minister Mark Drakeford said it was hoped the plans would help ensure people with autism were able to lead full and fulfilling lives.

“The new national integrated autism service for Wales will ensure people are supported to achieve their own wellbeing outcomes by receiving the right support, by the right professional, in the right place, at the right time,” he said.

“It will ensure there is consistency across the country ensuring people with autism are able to access comparable services across Wales.”