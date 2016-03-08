A PERSON was treated at the scene of a car crash in Caerphilly.
The crash involving one car took place last night near the cafe on Caerphilly Mountain. The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.39pm and a crew from Caerphilly attended the scene.
Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
Fire crews left the scene at 9.56pm.
Comments
"One person treated after crash in Caerphilly."
The rest were left lying there and are still waiting for an ambulance.
Hahahahahahahahahaha
hahahaha!!!!
