A DOG was killed after it escaped through a gate which had been vandalised in Caerphilly.

A resident living on Mill Road called the police after their back gate was damaged sometime on March 3.

Unaware of the damage, the resident let his dog out into the back garden.

The dog escaped through the gate where it had been damaged and was killed in a road accident.

Police called it a "very sad incident".

A spokes person for Gwent Police said: "The resident and his family are understandably heart-broken.

"Mindless vandalism is not only a nuisance and an unnecessary expense for the victim, but can also have serious consequences.

"The knock-on impact of this is now far-reaching."

Officers are investigating the criminal damage and ask that anyone with information relating to this calls 101 quoting log 58 04/03/16.