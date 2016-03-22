COMMUNITIES and landmarks across Gwent are gearing up to be plunged into darkness for one hour to support a national charity campaign.

WWF’s Earth Hour will see a host of famous buildings, as well as homes and houses, switch off their lights from 8.30pm this evening to raise awareness of climate change issues.

All 22 Welsh authorities are supporting the Earth Hour, with Blaenavon holding a special event at the World Heritage Centre, while Cadw will dim the lights on Caerphilly Castle along with other landmarks.

Head of WWF Cymru, Anne Meikle, said: “This year’s Earth Hour in Wales is set to be the biggest and best yet. This resounding message of love for our planet – and the communities, habitats, and wildlife that depend on it – is fantastic.

“We hope people across Wales will again sign up online and switch off their lights and have fun on the night. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner at home, a stargazing walk or joining a community celebration, Earth Hour offers something for everyone who loves our planet.

“We are thrilled to have the support of so many people, schools, landmarks, organisations, companies, and celebrities all across Wales,” she added.

In Blaenavon, the community group Head4Arts has organised workshops at the World Heritage Centre and library during the recent school half term.

They were joined by the Blackwood poet Patrick Jones, who helped turn participants’ words into beautiful poetry, while will form part of a film to be screened at the celebration event at the iconic Blaenavon Heritage Centre.

Participants made lanterns that will provide atmospheric lighting during tonight’s celebration, while Head4Arts worked schools in the area, focusing on writing, filming and lantern-making with the eco council, the school council, and their parents.

Head4Arts project officer, Bethan Lewis, said: “It’s been brilliant to see the people of Blaenavon show such enthusiasm for protecting our planet and expressing it in such creative ways.

“We’re really looking forward to our Earth Hour event which promises to be a real festival for our planet.

“We’re all about helping people in South East Wales to be proud of their cultural heritage and to use arts as a catalyst for regeneration. Celebrating our planet fits in perfectly with our ethos as an organisation,” added the project officer.

For more information, or to sign up to the Earth Hour, visit wwf.org.uk/earthhour.