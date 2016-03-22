DOG owners who fail to clean up after their pet are putting newborn lambs at risk, Gwent Police say.

The Force has received complaints by landowners in Penyrheol Mountain, Caerphilly, lambs sustaining damage to internal organs after grazing on contaminated grass, who claim their animals are sustaining damage to internal organs after grazing on the contaminated grass.

The dog fouling problem has led to police officers and Caerphilly County Borough Council Community Safety Wardens reminding dog owners of their responsibilities.

Local Pc Stuart Lewis said: "Dog fouling isn't pleasant for anyone - it's unsightly and presents a health risk to animals that could easily be prevented.

"We ask that all dog owners are vigilant in picking up after their pet and disposing of it appropriately."

Caerphilly Council's community services cabinet member Cllr Nigel George added: "Dog fouling is a serious environmental issue and one which has far reaching consequences. While the majority of dog owners are responsible, the fact remains that there is a small minority who are not.

"I would encourage people to keep a keen eye out for those committing these types of environmental offences and to report them to us so they can be looked into".

Offending dog owners can receive a £75 fixed penalty notice for dog fouling.

To report instances of dog fouling or littering in Caerphilly county borough, please call 01443 866 566 or visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk.