A 25-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a car crash last month.

Carla Jones, who was a passenger in the car died on Sunday, March 27.

The crash happened at around 10am on Tuesday, February 9 on the mountain road near the Mountain Ash Inn, Abertysswg and involved a brown Citroen Picasso.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from the Abertwssyg area was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and is now recovering.

Ms Jones' family are being supported by family liaison officers.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen the car immediately before the collision or the collision to ring 101 quoting log: 94 09/02/16