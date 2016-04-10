FIREFIGHTERS were called to a deliberately lit fire in a derelict building at the Navigation Colliery in Crumlin this morning.
The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at 7.36am. Crews from Abercarn and New Inn attended.
A spokeswoman for SWFRS said cabling had been burnt off a derelict building.
Crews left the scene at 8.04am.
Is it just me, who just thinks the Argus an obsession with fire ? 5,000 reports so far in a year....
No, just an obsession for reporting news. Strange comment.
hahaha yeah.
why leave such amazing buildings to rot, i have just come back from stroud and all their old buildings are renovated and re-used, for things like council chambers, leisure centres, etc etc, these things could be tourist hubs for biking, or off roading and walking etc and bring life back to the place, like in other places with sense!
What our councils think that way rather build leisure centre s that fall down and build ugly buildings like Caerphilly council
Those old building could been new Gwent council HQ
What a great statement to visitor and people of Wales to have seen those buildings being used
Labour council s rather knock everything down
SWA, this building is not derelict. It's being restored by volunteers who have put a lot of hard work into it. You could have got a much better article out of this and given recognition to those people that are trying to improve our lives. Why don't you try journalism? Just a thought.
For all the people commenting here about how something should be done about the site, you might interested to know that something IS being done. My name is Luke and I'm a trustee with the GLOFA trust and a volunteer for the Friends of the Navigation Group. We're working hard to regenerate the site for the community bringing jobs, tourism, education ect. If you would like to know more about our efforts and keep up with the news of the site please visit - http://www.thecrumli
nnavigation.org/
Thanks!!
