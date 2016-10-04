UPDATE: 9.31pm Delays are down to just a quarter of an hour after the train fire at Caerphilly station earlier this afternoon. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but speculation is of an electrical fault.

UPDATE: 7.34pm

Delays for commuters will be continuing until around 9pm this evening after the train fire earlier at Caerphilly Station.

UPDATE: 6.06pm

A TRAIN carriage has caught fire at Caerphilly railway station.

National Rail have confirmed delays are now expected between Heath High Level and Rhymney until around 8pm this evening.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a called at 5.26pm this evening.

Four crews are currently in attendance using specialist equipment from Caerphilly, Whitchurch, Pontypridd and Cardiff Central.

It is not yet known what led to the carriage setting alight.