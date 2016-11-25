THE River Ebbw has been polluted, causing a discolouration of the water, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed.

NRW responded to calls from members of the public regarding a section of river close to Crumlin yesterday.

After receiving reports of the river looking a different colour than usual, the environmental organisation said it conducted an investigation and identified the source of the pollution.

The cause has not been confirmed at this stage, but the impact on river life, particularly fish, is said to have been minimal.

Jacob Birch, the natural resource manager for NRW, said: “Over two miles of the River Ebbw down stream of Crumlin were found to be significantly discoloured by this incident.

“We identified the source and have put a stop to any further pollution, the discolouration however will take some time to fully clear."

NRW believe the river looks more white than usual, while members of the public say they can see a bluer tinge to the river in sections, including at Abercarn.

Initial investigations continue, added Mr Birch.

Anyone with concerns over the colour of the river should call NRW on 03000 65 3000.