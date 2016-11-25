THE River Ebbw has been polluted, causing a discolouration of the water, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed.
NRW responded to calls from members of the public regarding a section of river close to Crumlin yesterday.
After receiving reports of the river looking a different colour than usual, the environmental organisation said it conducted an investigation and identified the source of the pollution.
The cause has not been confirmed at this stage, but the impact on river life, particularly fish, is said to have been minimal.
Jacob Birch, the natural resource manager for NRW, said: “Over two miles of the River Ebbw down stream of Crumlin were found to be significantly discoloured by this incident.
“We identified the source and have put a stop to any further pollution, the discolouration however will take some time to fully clear."
NRW believe the river looks more white than usual, while members of the public say they can see a bluer tinge to the river in sections, including at Abercarn.
Initial investigations continue, added Mr Birch.
Anyone with concerns over the colour of the river should call NRW on 03000 65 3000.
Comments
The Ebbw is correctly termed the "Ebbw River", rather than "River Ebbw".
The Ebbw is correctly termed the "Ebbw River", rather than "River Ebbw".
For the past 68 years I've always called it the River Ebbw...
Last edited: 8:59pm Sun 27 Nov 16
For the past 68 years I've always called it the River Ebbw...
Walt is a renowned pedant.
Walt is a renowned pedant.
And often wrong...as in this case. I've lived near it nearly all my life and don't intend to change just to satisfy a know all!
Last edited: 8:59pm Sun 27 Nov 16
And often wrong...as in this case. I've lived near it nearly all my life and don't intend to change just to satisfy a know all!
Because in Welsh it is called the Afon Ebwy, river comes first.
Because in Welsh it is called the Afon Ebwy, river comes first.
Ordnance Survey map clearly says Afon Ebbw / Ebbw River.
Google maps has Afon Ebbw.
Last edited: 6:21pm Sat 26 Nov 16
Ordnance Survey map clearly says Afon Ebbw / Ebbw River.
Google maps has Afon Ebbw.
Its always been known as River Ebbw(,I live very close by) in Welsh the noun comes first, Ebwy Afon
Its always been known as River Ebbw(,I live very close by) in Welsh the noun comes first, Ebwy Afon
The noun is river - Afon, which comes first as in Afon Ebbw.
The noun is river - Afon, which comes first as in Afon Ebbw.
I get paid 85 bucks hourly for freelancing. I never thought I can manage to do it but my goodd friend is making 10000 dollars each month by doing thiis job and shere commended me to check it out.KK34.
Try it out on following website,,,,,,,, www.NetPath10.Com
Perhaps the issue of the pollution is slightly more important than arguing about the name?
Perhaps the issue of the pollution is slightly more important than arguing about the name?
Tadaaaaa - You win the prize, yaaaay
Tadaaaaa - You win the prize, yaaaay
OMG Get a life you sad man.
OMG Get a life you sad man.
Is that the disgusting smell you can smell up by Morrisons.
Is that the disgusting smell you can smell up by Morrisons.
[deleted]
[deleted]
OMG does it really matter what it's called we all bloody know what river it is wether it's called river ebbw or ebbw river it's the same thing. Get a grip! Fully grown adults arguing over what it's called 😒 and in welsh it's afon that comes first I should know I went to a Welsh school !!
OMG does it really matter what it's called we all bloody know what river it is wether it's called river ebbw or ebbw river it's the same thing. Get a grip! Fully grown adults arguing over what it's called 😒 and in welsh it's afon that comes first I should know I went to a Welsh school !!
Yes we know Afon comes first in Welsh. Suppose it was called the Afon Du - would you translate that as the Black River or the River Black? Obviously it's the Black River - so equally clearly Afon Ebbw is Ebbw River.
Yes we know Afon comes first in Welsh. Suppose it was called the Afon Du - would you translate that as the Black River or the River Black? Obviously it's the Black River - so equally clearly Afon Ebbw is Ebbw River.
Well i think the river looks nicer blue myself, just saying.....
Well i think the river looks nicer blue myself, just saying.....
Ebbw river/ river Ebbw.....it's the wet stuff in the bottom of the valley that I fish for Trout and Salmon in. Who cares what it's called as long as the fish and other wildlife aren't affected by the pollution!
Ebbw river/ river Ebbw.....it's the wet stuff in the bottom of the valley that I fish for Trout and Salmon in. Who cares what it's called as long as the fish and other wildlife aren't affected by the pollution!