FAMILIES who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Tunisia hope the inquests which begin next Monday will provide answers about exactly what happened and whether any more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

The terrorist attack took place in Sousse on Friday, June 26, 2015 and saw 38 people die after a gunman opened fire on tourists in a resort.

The inquests into the deaths of 30 Britons who died in the terrorist attack, including Blackwood woman Trudy Jones, will open in court 38 at the Royal Courts of Justice at 10.30am and are expected to last for seven weeks.

Mrs Jones, a mother-of-four, worked as an activities co-ordinator at Highfields Nursing Home in Blackwood and was on holiday at the beach resort at the time of the attack.

The 51-year-old had been due to fly home on Monday and go back to work the following day.

The coroner, his honour judge Loraine-Smith, will hear evidence from witnesses including the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), senior executives at tour operator TUI and management from the Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Evidence directly related to each of those who died will be reviewed along with a computerised model of the hotel and hours of video footage from media companies has also been reviewed by the inquest team.

Specialist international personal injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell representing the families of 20 victims, including Mrs Jones, have instructed Andrew Ritchie QC of 9 Gough Square Chambers with assistance from Katherine Deal of 3 Hare Court to represent the interests of the families at the Inquests.

Clive Garner, head of the international personal injury team at Irwin Mitchell representing the families affected, said: “For 18 months the families have been anxious to understand what happened to their loved ones and whether any more could have been done to prevent this terrible tragedy. Many of our clients have had their lives turned upside down and remain heart broken.

“Obviously nothing can turn back the clock but these inquests provide the opportunity for our clients to receive answers to the questions that they want and need.”