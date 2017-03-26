TWENTY-SEVEN hectares of land across two locations in Gwent were destroyed by grass fires on Saturday, which together took firefighters around four hours to bring under control.

Equivalent to the size of 27 rugby pitches in size, the two areas affected were Torfaen’s The British site – due for a £3.7million development – and mountain land in Caerphilly.

Two Torfaen crews tackled a deliberately started grass fire at the British in Talywain for an hour and a half on Saturday, March 25, claiming two hectares of land.

Abersychan and New Inn officers were called to the area, close to the Big Arch on Lodge Road, at just after 1.25pm.

A spokeswoman from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message was given at just after 2.55pm, and the firefighters used beaters and sprayers to bring the category one wildfire under control.

The larger of the two fires was in Wattsville, where 25 hectares of grass and bracken was destroyed in a fire, which took firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Caerphilly and Cwmbran as well as a specialised unit for Aberdare, were called to the Wattsville Mountain at just after 2.50pm after two flanks were well alight.

The stop message was confirmed at 5.20pm, said a spokeswoman from the fire service, who used blowers, high pressure hoses and beaters to bring the fire under control.

It comes as South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) has warned resources are being stretched by people starting grass fires.

The fire service received more than 480 calls between 9am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday, following six large fires – all of which required multiple fire crews.

More than 350 calls were made in a 12 hour period between midday on Saturday and midnight reporting mountain and grass fires.

Vaughan Jenkins, SWFRS group manager, said deliberate grass fires posed grave problems.

“When we are called out to one of these fires, it stops us from being able to attend other incidents as we can’t be in two places at once.

“It could delay us in getting to an emergency, which potentially puts lives at risk.”

He warned people not to be “stupid enough” to light the fires, which in warm and windy weather will quickly spread.