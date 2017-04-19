THE resident of a 300-year-old farmhouse in Wattsville has said he is concerned 44-tonne lorries regularly travelling up and down his rural lane will damage the building.

Tony Edwards, of Troed-y-Rhiw Road, said he and neighbours are worried lorries owned by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) travelling up and down the lane could damage their properties.

The 73-year-old said the vehicles use the lane to pick up timber, but could cause problems for those who live on the road.

“They regularly come up and down past our properties,” he said. “It’s constant.

“We (Mr Edwards and fellow neighbours) have been in touch with NRW to find out what they can do, they’re looking into it at the moment, but the lorries are still coming past daily.”

Mr Edwards said his main concern is for his farmhouse, as he is the fourth generation of his family to live in it.

He also owns a log cabin, which is rented out to holidaymakers.

Mr Edwards said: “It isn’t as sturdy as it used to be.

"It was built back in a time where they were made out of different material.

"I’m worried that when the lorries come past the vibrations could cause damage to the house.

"I’m 73, I don’t want to be worrying about this sort of thing.

“I rent out the log cabin and want to focus on that instead of wondering what could happen because of these huge lorries.”

However, NRW said the route through Troad-y-Rhiw was considered the most “feasible option” for the organisation’s lorries.

Regional land manager for south east Wales Sally Tansey said: “As we continue to tackle widespread larch disease in our forests it’s important that we find practical solutions to removing the infected timber without causing unnecessary disruption to those who live nearby.

“After consulting with Caerphilly County Borough Council’s highways department, the route through Troed-y-Rhiw Road was considered to be the most feasible option.

“We have listened to the concerns of local councillors and people living in the area, and are currently exploring the potential for an alternative option, which would reduce the volume of haulage lorries travelling through Troed-y-Rhiw Road.”

NRW is funded by the Welsh Government, but operates as a separate body.