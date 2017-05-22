POLICE are appealing for information after receiving reports of a distressed woman in the Mornington Meadows area last weekend.

The woman was seen in the early hours of Saturday May 20, between 00.45am and 1.10am, specifically in the areas of Dol Fran and Pen-Y Cae.

She may have been in this area from about 10pm on Friday, May 19.

The woman is described as white, around 30 years old, with long straight brown hair.

She was wearing a black cardigan/top, pink mini skirt, black leggings and long black boots.

She was carrying a large black leatherette bag, the size of a holdall with a metal and leather shoulder strap.

The bag contained her keys (with a fob) and her black leather purse that contained cash and her driving licence.

The woman is safe and is working with our officers to establish the events surrounding this.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Did you see or hear this woman in the area? Did you see or hear anything else that you consider unusual?

"The woman is missing her holdall and contents, together with items of her clothing – the pink mini skirt, black cardigan and a black bra.

"Have you noticed any of the above items, either the clothes or the belongings in the area?

"If you have answered ‘Yes’ to any of the above questions, please call us on 101, quoting log 39 20/5/17 as you may hold vital information."