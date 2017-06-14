A SPECIAL service of remembrance was held today at the Senedd to mark the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Today marks 35 years since Argentinian forces surrendered at Port Stanley, ending the conflict.

The ceremony paid tribute to those who served in the Falklands War, which claimed the lives of 255 service personnel and injured a further 775. Of the deaths 48 were serving Welsh Guardsmen.

Lieutenant Colonel Manny Manfred, who served as a paratrooper in the Falklands conflict, delivered a speech reflecting on his service. He is a member of the Reserves Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales and Deputy Commandant of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force.

First minister Carwyn Jones AM and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies AM also spoke at the event held in Cardiff Bay.

It was organised by Darren Millar AM, chairman of the cross party group on the armed forces and cadets, and officers from 160th Infantry Brigade and HQ Wales.