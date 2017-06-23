THE ROYAL Mail has again decided to stop delivering post to flats in Risca after a postal worker, who was using a police escort on his round due to a previous incident, was ‘verbally abused’.

Earlier this week the Argus reported how residents in flats in Holly Road, Risca were told post was no longer going to be delivered to them due to “crime in the area”.

The incident affected more than 80 residents who were told they would have to travel to pick up their post in Abercarn, five miles away.

However, this situation seemed to be resolved when police were seen escorting postal workers in what was deemed an “initial reassurance measure for postal employees” by Caerphilly council’s public housing manager.

But now deliveries have been halted once again due to a postal worker being "verbally abused" by a resident.

A statement from a Royal Mail spokeswoman said the suspension of deliveries “will remain in place until next week” until a meeting with the council and police takes place.

The statement said: “Royal Mail did attempt deliveries to residents in Holly Road, yesterday with the police in attendance.

"Unfortunately one of our postmen was again abused verbally. The suspension of deliveries will remain in place until we can meet next week to see what can be done to resolve this issue, so that our people can deliver safely without any kind of threats as they carry out their roles."

Holly Road resident Chester Chaffey said he was appalled by the suspension.

“I can’t believe this is happening again,” he said.

Gwent Police Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Jim Neesam, said: “We understand that there are heightened emotions in the community at this time but we urge members of the public to refrain from making unhelpful or negative remarks towards members of the postal service.

“Our offer of a police representative in the area while deliveries are being made, is still available if and when deliveries are resumed.

“Anti-social behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We are working with our partners and the Royal Mail to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

Caerphilly Council were contacted for comment.