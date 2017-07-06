A CAERPHILLY man who filmed himself sexually assaulted his victim as they slept “for his own perverse pleasure” has been jailed.

Rawdon Hume, 35, of Graig-y-Rhacca, Machen, had pleaded guilty to up to 26 offences, including the assaults, prior to the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today.

The charges also include voyeurism, for videos taken of his victim in the shower, and possession of indecent images.

James Wilson, prosecuting, said that police searched Hume's home having received a tipoff that indecent images had been downloaded from there.

Officers found seven indecent videos of children - four of which were deemed category A, two category B and one category C - and 108 images of extreme adult pornography.

"When interviewed, [Hume] said 'I look at porn, I didn't know that that it was child porn but some looked young," said Mr Wilson.

He added that a further 14 images were found that, while not indecent, were deemed inappropriate.

A total of 60 video files taken by the defendant while he abused his victim were recovered from his laptop.

Mr Wilson said the offences took place for more than a year, and that when the victim was questioned by police, they admitted to having no knowledge that they existed.

Heath Edwards, defending, told the court that his client "fully understood and accepts" his actions.

He added: "He is utterly devastated at the harm that's been brought upon those that love him, and whom he loves.

"He now realises that many will suffer far more than him."

Mr Edwards added that his Austrian-born client had a “traumatic and blighted upbringing” where he suffered bullying, abuse, and dealt with the deathes of his brother and father.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Hume: "This was a sustained and determined course of sexual abuse which you carried out for your own sexual gratification.

“Whilst they slept, you filmed your actions and retained the images for your own perverted pleasure. This was a sustained breach of trust.”

Along with a sentence of nine years and four months imprisonment, Hume will be subject to an indefinite sexual harm and prevention order and will be a registered sexual offender indefinitely.