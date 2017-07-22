UPDATE: 22/07/17



Jamie Pilcher has now been located and arrested, Gwent Police have confirmed.

GWENT Police are appealing for information to find 34 year Jamie Pilcher who has breached his licence conditions after being released from HMP Bullingdon on May 23.

He is from Newport but does have links in the Risca area and was serving a three year and three month prison sentence for manslaughter.

Due to the fact that he was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has been recalled to prison.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Jamie Pilcher call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log number 367 20/7/17.