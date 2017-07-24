A 15-YEAR-OLD boy from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of arson after an arson attack in children's play area - which caused £35,000 worth of damage.

At approximately 9.45pm on Thursday, June 29 emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Ystrad Mynach Park.

The fire was treated as deliberate and caused extensive damage to a climbing frame and other play facilities in the park.

The damage has been valued at approximately £35,000.

The boy was arrested on Thursday, July 20 but has now been released under investigation.

Police are still asking anyone with information ito call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log number 557 20/06/17.