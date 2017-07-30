UPDATE: 9.31am

GWENT Police have confirmed that Lisa Mathias, the 32-year-old woman from Caerphilly who was reported missing on Friday evening, has been found.

GWENT Police are appealing for information to help locate Lisa Mathias who has been reported missing.

The 32-year-old, who is from the Caerphilly area, was last seen in Cardiff on Friday evening – July 28 – and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the police on 101, quoting log reference 2 30/07/17.