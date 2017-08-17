GWENT Police will introduce a dispersal order is being introduced this weekend following recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Ystrad Mynach area.

The designated area of the order will include:

Ystrad Mynach Train Station

Lewis Street

Bedwlwyn Road

Oakfield Street

Siloh Square

Commercial Street

Penallta Road

High Street

A472

Caerphilly Road

Cedar Way

Pine Grove

Trinity Close

Pen-y-Cae

Heol Brynteg

Trinity Fields School

Ystrad Mynach Park

Ystrad Mynach Bowls Club

Ystrad Mynach Tennis Courts

Sporting Centre of Excellence

Twyn Road

And all public spaces and thoroughfares contained within the boundaries on the map

The order will start at 5pm on Friday, August 15 and end at 5pm on Sunday, August 20.

Officers will be patrolling the area and will have the authority to direct anyone behaving anti-socially away from the area. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "This dispersal order has been put in place following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area where the actions of a small minority are causing alarm and distress to local residents. Officers will be on regular patrol in the areas affected to enforce the Dispersal Order and to prevent incidents of anti-social behaviour.

"Please report any anti-social activity by calling 101. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org."