AN ACCIDENT involving a car and a van closed a road last night.
@gwentpolice— Area Support West (@gpasuwest) September 8, 2017
A468 Trethomas reopened following investigation work and road clearing
Witnesses to call 101 & quote Log 525 (07/09)#RPU pic.twitter.com/jUnSDBec7l
The crash occurred just after the Waterloo junction before Trethomas.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At 9.15pm last night we received a call from the ambulance service regarding of a two vehicle collision, just passed Trethomas, before the waterloo turnoff.
"Injuries do not appear to be serious."
