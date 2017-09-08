AN ACCIDENT involving a car and a van closed a road last night.

@gwentpolice

A468 Trethomas reopened following investigation work and road clearing

Witnesses to call 101 & quote Log 525 (07/09)#RPU pic.twitter.com/jUnSDBec7l — Area Support West (@gpasuwest) September 8, 2017

The crash occurred just after the Waterloo junction before Trethomas.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At 9.15pm last night we received a call from the ambulance service regarding of a two vehicle collision, just passed Trethomas, before the waterloo turnoff.

"Injuries do not appear to be serious."