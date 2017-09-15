UPDATE: 9.50am - Saturday, September 16

GWENT Police have confirmed that Mervyn Elworthy, the missing 78-year-old who was last seen at the Royal Gwent Hospital yesterday, has been located.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said the Caerphilly man was found last night and has been reunited with his family.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GWENT Police are appealing for information to help locate Mervyn Elworthy, who has been reported missing after he was last seen at the Royal Gwent Hospital earlier today - Friday, September 15.

The 78-year-old from Caerphilly is described as short and of medium build, with grey hair and grey-blue eyes.

Officers are concerned for his wellbeing and anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101, quoting log reference 230 15/09/17.