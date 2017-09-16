A YELLOW weather warning of rain has been issued by the Met Office for Gwent.

The warning will remain in place from until 6am on Sunday, September 17 and was installed from 1pm today.

In some places, up to 15mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, while other places could see up to 30mm in two to three hours.

“Although not all areas will see the heavy downpours, some spots are likely to have around 15 mm of rain in less than an hour and up to 30 mm in two or three hours,” said the chief forecaster from the Met Office.

The chief forecaster added: “Heavy, possibly thundery showers will become prolonged later on Saturday and last into the early hours of Sunday.

“Localised surface water flooding on roads may make journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

“The worst of the showers should clear from south Wales by around midnight and from southwest England towards the end of the night.