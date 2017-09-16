HE MAY not be able to stand or even walk by an Abercarn baby has become the youngest ever participant in a Gwent swimming class.

At just one day old, Ellis Michael took part in a Water Babies class at Cwmbran’s Crownbridge School with parents Bethan and Paul.

His parents were keen to introduce their newborn son to water at the earliest stage so that he could get used to the water and join in with family swimming trips.

“I wanted the baby to be a confident as his big sister mermaid Quinn in the water,” said Ellis’s mum.

“Quinn is definitely a little water baby.”

Swimming teacher Jacqui Grant added that it was rare to have such a young child join in with the class.

“Most of our little splashers start classes with us at around six weeks old,” she said.

“So at just one day old it does make Ellis of our youngest ever pupils. Children as young as just two days old have enjoyed our lessons which goes to show it’s never too early to get started.

“Babies love being in the water and they show it with giggles and gurgles galore. Having spent nine comfy months relaxing in the womb, it’s no surprise it comes naturally to them.”

The Water Babies classes take place all over the region at pools in Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, Brynmawr and Caerleon and Ms Grant that introducing children at a young age can help lessen a fear of water.

“In most cases it’s the shock of sudden submersion that causes children to panic. We passionately believe that by introducing babies to water as early as possible, they’ll be less likely to experience fear if they do fall in,” said the swimming teacher.

“Our research also showed that the average age children start swimming lessons is four, despite that fact they can start from birth. In fact, we’ve had pupils as young as just two days old.

“With progressive training, babies can be taught lifesaving skills very early on such as turning onto their backs or, following a sudden submersion, swimming to the nearest solid object.

“In the last few years at least 10 tiny Water Babies pupils have saved their own lives, five of whom were just two years old at the time. It’s fantastic what vital skills children can learn, and it’s so important that they do so as soon as possible.”

