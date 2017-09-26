MORE THAN half of young people in Wales who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) have experienced bullying, according to a report.

Figures from national charity Stonewall Cymru found that 54 per cent of Welsh people who took part in a survey admitted to suffering physical or verbal abuse at school.

According to the The School Report, which surveyed 3,700 people across 11 regions in the UK, nearly half who experience bullying never tell anyone about it.

Only a quarter of bullied LGBT pupils in Welsh schools say that teachers intervene, and three in five say they are never taught anything about LGBT issues.

Transgender pupils are set to be most at risk, with 73 per cent admitting to being bullied and more than half feeling uncomfortable about using the toilets provided at school.

Two in five trans young people, and one in four LGBT pupils who are not trans, have also tried to take their own life.

On the back of the report's findings, Stonewall Cymru are urging for sex and relationships education reform to make it mandatory to be inclusive for LGBT young people.

The charity are also calling for all school staff to be trained in tackling anti-LGBT bullying, and for Welsh education watchdog Estyn to play an active role in inspecting the extent to which schools provide a safe environment for LGBT pupils.

Andrew White, director of Stonewall Cymru said that the study shows that while some LGBT young people in Wales are accepted, for many discrimination plays a part of their day to day lives.

"Reading the first-hand accounts of LGBT young people in Wales, many of which are quoted in this report, is devastating," he added.

"The finding that a quarter of lesbian, gay and bi young pupils and two in five trans young people had attempted to take their own lives is a shocking wake up call. It should leave no doubt whatsoever that action is needed urgently.

"In publishing these findings and recommendations our hope is that they will act as a call to action to all those involved in shaping, delivering and overseeing the learning experience of our future generations.

"There is absolutely no room for complacency: our work will continue until every young person can be accepted without exception."

To read the full report, click here.