GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of four live demo mobile phones from a shop in Caerphilly town centre.

The theft took place at approximately 9.20am on Friday, September 8 and the stolen mobile phones include a Samsung Note 89, Samsung S7 Edge, Samsung S8 and a Samsung S8 Plus which are worth approximately £3,000.

Officers would like to speak to the people shown in the CCTV images as we believe they may be able to assist us in our inquiries.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals or who may have seen a navy blue Citroen Picasso in the area at the time should call the police on 101 quoting log 101 08/09/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.