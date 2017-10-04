GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of four live demo mobile phones from a shop in Caerphilly town centre.

The theft took place at approximately 9.20am on Friday, September 8 and the stolen mobile phones include a Samsung Note 89, Samsung S7 Edge, Samsung S8 and a Samsung S8 Plus which are worth approximately £3,000.

Officers would like to speak to the people shown in the CCTV images as we believe they may be able to assist us in our inquiries.

Campaign Series:

Campaign Series:

Campaign Series:

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals or who may have seen a navy blue Citroen Picasso in the area at the time should call the police on 101 quoting log 101 08/09/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.