UPDATE 5.10pm

Police have named the 17-year-old who died as Jordan Charles from Rhymney.

A statement by his family, who are being supported by specialist officers, reads: “Jordan was an outgoing boy who had done a lot in his short life and lived it to the full. His family wish to be left alone to grieve together as a family at this time.”

A 17-YEAR-OLD man has died after a two car crash in Rhymney.

Gwent Police said the crash - which involved an orange Peugeot 206 and a parked car in Moriah Street in Rhymney - happened at 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Both the driver and passenger were treated for serious injuries in Prince Charles hospital but the male driver died.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers and the passenger is still receiving treatment.

Gwent Police are still appealing for information in relation to the incident and are asking for people to contact them on 101 quoting log number 76 of 22.10.17