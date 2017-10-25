A LONG-STANDING multi-million pound pay dispute, which has dogged Caerphilly County Borough Council for five years, could be brought to an end for two of the suspended officers next week.

In 2013, three officers – chief executive Anthony O’Sullivan, his deputy Nigel Barnett and head of legal services Daniel Perkins – were suspended following allegations of misconduct.

Although the charges were dismissed before going to trial, the three remain off work while an investigation is carried out.

A special meeting of the council is planned to take place on Tuesday, October 31 regarding the possibility of a mutual settlement agreement for Mr Barnett and Mr Perkins.

The leader of the council, Cllr Dave Poole said "The council meeting on October 31 will consider a proposal to achieve resolution with these two officers.

“The report before members contains a proposal which councillors can consider on the grounds that it will be better for the council and the taxpayer, and for the officers, themselves whose lives have been on hold for four years.

“Two years were lost during a court case which was eventually dismissed without trial and since then we have been attempting to progress matters within the rules set out in a statutory disciplinary process which we are obliged to follow.

“As a result, we have all been caught in the middle of a legal process and a statutory disciplinary procedure which has meant this has gone on much longer than should ever have been the case.

“If members agree that it is in everyone's interest to bring matters to a close through a mutually agreed settlement, the details of any settlement agreement reached at that meeting will be released following the meeting."

The meeting will not resolve the dispute in relation to Mr O’Sullivan however and the Welsh Government may be forced to intervene to resolve that matter.

Cllr Colin Mann, the leader of the opposition – Plaid Cymru – on Caerphilly council, said the whole affair had left “a bitter taste in the mouth”.

He said: “Many people will naturally be concerned and upset that the council is proposing to agree a financial settlement with two of the three chief officers after an episode that has dragged on for five years and cost the taxpayer more than £5m in total.

“However, we have been advised that the cost of the proposed settlement is less than continuing with the investigation into the two chief officers.

“It does, however, leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

“Much of the overall bill could have been substantially reduced if the Labour-controlled council had only accepted a proposal from Plaid Cymru councillors nearly five years ago to rescind the very high salary increases given to 21 senior officers at a time when ordinary employees pay rises were pegged.

“If the settlement is agreed we would expect and demand that the council gives details of the payments made to the two officers as this is public money and the public have a right to know.

“Obviously, there will still be further costs borne by the council taxpayer as there is no settlement with the third officer, Anthony O’Sullivan.”